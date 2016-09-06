BSU cornerback Gunner Olszewski tackles Upper Iowa's Jarred Edmonds in the first half of BSU's home opener on Thursday night at Chet Anderson Stadium. Olszewski was named the NSIC's Defensive Player of the Week after Thursday's game, with 17 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. (JILLIAN GANDSEY | BEMIDJI PIONEER)

BEMIDJI — Gunner Olszewski kicked off his sophomore season for the Bemidji State football team in style.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s reigning defensive newcomer of the year, in addition to a preseason All-America pick, Olszewski kicked off the 2016 season with a huge game against Upper Iowa.

The cornerback from Alvin, Texas, set a career high with 17 tackles (nine solo) in BSU’s 38-24 victory over Upper Iowa on Thursday.

He also added an interception and a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter — both key plays which helped the Beavers earn the win.

That big game gave Olszewski NSIC Defensive Player of the Week for the first week of the season — the second time he has been so honored in his career.

The Beavers, who also received a vote in this week’s AFCA coaches poll after beating Upper Iowa, take on Minnesota State this Saturday night in Mankato. The Mavericks (1-0) moved up a spot to No. 6 after beating Minot State last Thursday.