COLLEGE FOOTBALL: BSU's Olszewski named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week
BEMIDJI — Gunner Olszewski kicked off his sophomore season for the Bemidji State football team in style.
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s reigning defensive newcomer of the year, in addition to a preseason All-America pick, Olszewski kicked off the 2016 season with a huge game against Upper Iowa.
The cornerback from Alvin, Texas, set a career high with 17 tackles (nine solo) in BSU’s 38-24 victory over Upper Iowa on Thursday.
He also added an interception and a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter — both key plays which helped the Beavers earn the win.
That big game gave Olszewski NSIC Defensive Player of the Week for the first week of the season — the second time he has been so honored in his career.
The Beavers, who also received a vote in this week’s AFCA coaches poll after beating Upper Iowa, take on Minnesota State this Saturday night in Mankato. The Mavericks (1-0) moved up a spot to No. 6 after beating Minot State last Thursday.