But this year, head coach Eric Carlson decided he wanted the annual tournament, held at the Bemidji Town and Country Club, to be a little more special.

The tournament, which is set to take place Sept. 11-12, has a new name — the Tracy Lane Memorial Intercollegiate Golf Tournament, honoring a former Bemidji State and Bemidji High School golfer and PGA professional who died in 2013 of cervical cancer at the age of 31.

“Usually our tournament has been really small, but this is the first year that we’re naming it after Tracy, as a memorial tournament to her,” Carlson said.

The tournament will be a benefit for the Tracy Lane Foundation, which was founded shortly before Lane’s death to raise awareness and prevent cervical cancer.

Carlson, who also golfed for both BSU and BHS and was two years ahead of Lane in school, said the idea to name the tournament after her was a way to honor a great golfer from the Bemidji community.

“Right away, it has been something I always thought we should do,” said Carlson, who was promoted to head women’s golf coach in 2015. “We don’t have a lot of golfers in our history of the women’s program who have gone on to play pro like she has and had the success she had.”

Carlson said he reached out to Lane’s husband Derek about naming the tournament after her and he was enthusiastic about it. Tracy and Derek lived in California after she graduated from BSU in 2004; they started the foundation together shortly before Tracy’s death.

“Our conversation got to, why don’t we use this as an opportunity to tell Tracy’s story to the target audience, which is young females,” Carlson said. “They want to try to prevent this from happening to anybody else. We have 60 athletes getting together for this tournament in her honor, so let’s tell the story.”

Carlson said there will be a special dinner and presentation after the first round of play on Sunday where they will discuss Tracy’s life story and cervical cancer prevention and awareness. All proceeds will benefit both the Tracy Lane Foundation and the BSU women’s golf program.

Dinner tickets and more information available at: www.tracylanefoundation.com.

Season-opener for BSU women

This week’s tournament will also serve as the season opener for the Beavers, who have five returning players and four newcomers.

Junior Katy Woelfel was BSU’s top golfer last season, leading the team with an average round score of 86.7. Also returning are senior Emily Larson, who had a 89.9 average and finished among the top-five once and top-10 twice, along with sophomores Peyton Miller and Shayne Doughty-Budz and junior Sara Titera.

Newcomers include two freshmen — Meghan Lee and McKenna Blaine — and Jessie Gallagher, a transfer.

The two-day tournament will feature nine teams — up from the usual four which usually participate. Aside from BSU, Minnesota State Mankato, St. Cloud State, Minot State, Concordia-St Paul, Minnesota State Moorhead, Sioux Falls, Minnesota Crookston and Jamestown College will also be competing.

“It’s eight teams plus us, which is the biggest field we’ve ever had,” Carlson said. “We’re really looking forward to it.”