BASEBALL: BSU hires new assistant coach, student assistant

BEMIDJI — Jason Hampton has been hired as BSU’s new baseball assistant coach, head coach Tim Bellew announced last week in a press release.

Hampton comes to BSU from NSIC foe Northern State. Before that, he played baseball at Division I Sacramento State, where he played first base and designated hitter from 2010-13.

The Rocklin, Calif., native has also been an assistant coach for his alma mater as well as an assistant for the Sacramento Heat of the Golden State Collegiate League and for the Wisconsin Woodchucks of the Northwoods League.

The Beavers also announced last week that they have hired Kyle Bagnell as student assistant coach. Bagnell, from Polson, Mont., is pursuing his master’s degree in biology after graduating from Oklahoma State in 2016.

Bagnell was a four-year pitcher for the Cowboys baseball team, in which he made 28 career appearances in relief. He will work with the pitchers as a member of the Beavers’ coaching staff.