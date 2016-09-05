BSU athletics to host national anthem tryouts Tuesday

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State department of athletics will hold open tryouts Tuesday, Sept. 6, for those interested in singing the Star Spangled Banner at BSU’s home athletic events in 2016-17.

The tryouts will take place from 7-8 p.m. today in the BSU Gymnasium.

Those interested, whether singing or playing an instrument, should come to the tryout ready to perform the anthem and should be available to perform on evenings and weekends if selected.

For those outside the immediate area, or those with tryout conflicts, can call the athletics office at (218) 755-2941 to make other arrangements.