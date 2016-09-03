SOCCER: Beavers open season with commanding 5-1 win

BSU’s Miranda Famestad (11) headed in a corner kick from Raquel Thelen to score a goal Saturday during the team’s home opener against Minnesota Crookston. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Members of BSU’s women’s soccer team celebrate a goal Saturday during the team’s home opener against Minnesota Crookston. Miranda Famestad (11) headed in a corner kick from Raquel Thelen to score a goal. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji State’s Bayley Ertl (9) kicks the soccer ball to score the first goal for the Beavers Saturday during the team’s home opener against Minnesota Crookston. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State soccer team shot out of the gate with a convincing 5-1 victory over Minnesota Crookston at Chet Anderson Stadium on Saturday, kicking off the new season on the right foot.

It took all of three minutes for the Beavers (1-0) to get on the scoreboard, as senior Bayley Ertl found the back of the net from eight yards out off a pass from senior Sarah Stram. Ertl’s shot snuck past the diving hand of UMC goalkeeper Lexie Gauger, putting BSU up 1-0 on the day.

Eight minutes later, junior Miranda Famestad headed home a corner kick off the foot of junior Raquel Thelen, doubling the lead and giving Bemidji State a 2-0 lead by the 11th minute.

But the Golden Eagles got on the scoreboard in the 27th minute through an incredible individual effort from Kallie Gau, fighting off three defenders and beating BSU keeper Catherine Arneson for a score.

The Beavers still took a 2-1 lead into the half, however, and they continued to add to their advantage after the break.

Seven minutes into the second half, Stram collided hard with Gauger in the box, both trying to get to a cross near the net. Stram remained down on the ground for a few moments, but was able to walk off the pitch under her own power. She should be ready to return from a deep thigh bruise for their next match, according to BSU head coach Jim Stone.

Gauger was called for a foul on the collision, and Bemidji State was awarded a penalty kick, which senior Christine Szurek finished for a 3-1 advantage.

BSU received a gift five minutes later, as UMC’s Gau deflected an Allie Erickson shot past the keeper and into the back of the net, giving the Beavers a 4-1 lead.

And in the 89th minute, Thelen added the finishing touch with a chip shot over the keeper — just feet before going out of bounds — and into the top corner of the net.

“We were able to get the ball to our playmakers in good spots,” said Stone. “We did that with a lot of success. Our playmakers made plays when we got them the ball in good spots.”

Ninety seconds after Thelen’s goal, Bemidji State clinched the 5-1 victory.

“It’s absolutely awesome,” Thelen said of the win. “This was the way that we wanted to start the season for sure.”

The Beavers will begin their non-conference schedule at 3 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to St. Joseph, Mo. for a matchup against Missouri Western.

But Saturday’s win was a good starting point for the 2016 campaign.

“As a team, we just want to keep getting better,” said Thelen. “Every practice and every game that we go into now, we just want to keep working harder, and hopefully win the conference. That’s our goal.”