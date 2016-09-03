VOLLEYBALL: Beavers split final two games of tournament

SEWARD, Neb. — The Bemidji State volleyball team completed its season-opening weekend at the Bulldog Bash Tournament in Seward, Neb. by splitting two games on Saturday. The Beavers (2-2) defeated Bethany College 3-0 in the morning game before falling 3-2 to Lindenwood University-Belleville in the afternoon.

The Beavers picked up a three-set sweep over Bethany to start the day, winning by scores of 25-16, 26-24 and 25-21.

Amanda Tronick led BSU with 15 kills while Jessica Yost recorded 14 kills and Julie Touchett added a season-high 10 kills.

Yost earned her second double-double of the season by tallying 13 digs.

Jordyn Koehn and Shelby Haney each led the way in assists with 20 and 18, respectively.

Bemidji State took Lindenwood-Belleville to five sets in the final match of the weekend, but fell 15-9 in the deciding set.

The Beavers and Lady Lynx alternated wins throughout the match with BSU ultimately losing by scores of 24-26, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17 and 9-15.

Yost recorded 24 kills, her second match of the season with 20 or more kills. The Bemidji native only had three matches with 20 or more kills in the whole 2015 season.

Tronick and Touchett tallied 14 and 13 kills, respectively, the second straight match with double-digit kills for each of them.

Tronick also recorded 23 digs to earn her first double-double of the season. Emma Hallmann added a season-high 21 digs.

Heather Fletcher led the Beavers with five of the team’s nine blocks.

Bemidji State will journey to Sioux Falls, S.D. next weekend for the Sioux Falls Invitational Sept. 9-10. The Beavers will face Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opponents Minnesota Crookston and Sioux Falls in a pair of Friday matches slated to begin at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.