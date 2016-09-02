SEWARD, Neb. — The Bemidji State volleyball team opened the Kevin Ulmer era on Friday with a split against a pair of NAIA opponents. They fell to to Concordia (Neb.) 0-3 before beating York College 3-0 — the first career BSU win for first-year head coach Ulmer.

Senior outside hitter Jessica Yost tallied her 1,000th career kill in the win, becoming the ninth member of the 1,000-kill club in BSU history and the first since 2010.

Against York College in the second match of the day, BSU (1-1) was able to overcome an early 6-1 deficit and fight back for a 25-21 win in the first set, and the Beavers took over in the second.

Despite giving up a 5-0 run to open the set, they fought back to tie the score at 11. They then closed on a 14-2 run, taking the second set commandingly at 25-13.

The third saw another early lead slip away — this one in BSU’s favor. After falling behind 10-4, the Beavers took 16 of the next 21 points to surpass the Panthers and go up 20-15. And although York made a late rally of its own, it fell short, and the Beavers came away with their first win in 2016.

Yost’s 1,000th kill came on her fifth of the match, but she added another 10 to finish with 15. Her six digs were also a team-high.

Freshman Shelby Haney again led the team in assists with nine, while freshman Emma Hallmann followed close behind, adding eight of her own. Haney also had six services aces, tops for both teams.

In the opening match of the season, the Beavers dropped in straight sets to Concordia. The first was lost 25-20, and although Bemidji State got closer, loses of 25-21 and 25-23 in the second and third sets stopped them from a comeback bid.

Yost recorded 20 kills in the loss, and also finished with 10 digs, tied with Hallmann for the team lead.

Haney and junior Jordyn Koehn were the only two Beavers with more than one assist, finishing with 19 and 10, respectively.

The Beavers return to action today, wrapping up the Bulldog Bash Tournament with matchups against Bethany College at 11 a.m. and Lindenwood-Belleville at 4 p.m. in Seward, Neb.