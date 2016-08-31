The Bemidji State offensive and defensive lines react to the snap of the ball during a practice held at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

The Bemidji State football team gathers together prior to practice Tuesday at Chet Anderson Stadium. The Beavers open their season against Upper Iowa at 6 p.m. today at Chet Anderson Stadium — just more than 48 hours after head coach Jeff Tesch was put on a “leave of absence” by the university on Tuesday afternoon. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State football team already knows that their head coach won’t be with them during tonight’s season opener at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Head coach Jeff Tesch was put on paid leave Tuesday, just a little over 48 hours prior to the kickoff of today’s 6 p.m. game against Upper Iowa. Defensive coordinator Brent Bolte was named head coach in the interim.

Despite the personnel changes on the BSU sideline, the Beavers don’t want to let any distractions get in their way on the field. After all, BSU is coming off a 7-4 season in which they shared a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division title.

The expectations are even higher this season, as the Beavers received Top 25 votes in more than one national preseason poll and were picked to finish fifth in the NSIC’s annual preseason coaches poll.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any issues getting the team ready to go,” Bolte said Wednesday. “This group of guys is pretty focused group of young men. They’ve been focused since last year and they felt like they had the opportunity to do even more than they did last year. And they want to prove that.”

That starts tonight against Upper Iowa, a team which in many respects is similar to BSU.

The Peacocks (6-5 in 2015) feature 10 returning starters on offense — like the Beavers — and have a dual-threat quarterback in senior Dimitri Morales. Bolte compared him favorably to BSU junior Jordan Hein.

“He’s a lot like Jordy,” Bolte said. “He’s athletic, he can run around, he has an unbelievably strong arm. They like to throw quick. They’re going to complete some balls.”

Morales ranked among the top two quarterbacks in the NSIC, passing for 2,244 yards and 16 touchdowns with just five interceptions, before breaking his foot midway through the season.

Like Hein, he has weapons too, in receivers Jalen Amis (108 catches, 880 yards, eight TDs), Trey MacTaggart (65 catches, 704 yards, five TDs) and Jarred Edmonds (57 catches, 724 yards, seven TDs).

“I would not be surprised if it’s over 50-plus attempts in the game,” Bolte said. “They have a lot of things that don’t go past 5 or 6 yards downfield, but then they make a guy miss and it turns into a big play.”

BSU’s offense should be able to match the Peacocks.

Hein, of Perham, was selected the NSIC North’s preseason offensive player of the year, and with good reason — he ranked fifth in the conference in touchdown passes with 22, and sixth in total offense (270.6 ypg) and passing yards (218.8 ypg). He also had the fewest interceptions (four) of any quarterback in the NSIC.

He, too, has an impressive corps of receivers at his disposal — six of the seven wideouts who achieved at least 100 yards receiving return in Juwaan Richard (50 catches, 477 yards, two TDs), Vince Dinkel (26 catches, 387 yards, five TDs), Christian Lunde (22 catches, 308 yards, two TDs), Brady Schmidt (17 catches, 157 yards, two TDs), Blake Holder (16 catches, 218 yards, two TDS) and Dexter Taylor Jr. (six catches, 199 yards, one TD).

The offense also returns top running back Tahi Nomane (194 carries, 858 yards, six TDs) as well as a seasoned line led by senior captain and preseason All-American Jesse Hein.

The Beavers had intended on playing at a faster-tempo from the start this year — something they perfected during a six-game winning streak in 2015 — and Bolte said they’ll do some of that this season too.

“We haven’t changed the ideas on offense,” Bolte said. “They have their different tempos that they use and if they feel that they need to go faster they go faster. It’s a little bit more based on what the game flow is like.”

On defense, the Beavers return eight starters, most notably in the defensive backfield.

The reigning NSIC defensive newcomer of the year Gunner Olszewski — a cornerback who is also being touted as a preseason All-American pick — was second in the NSIC with seven interceptions and led BSU with 85 tackles, while the deep defensive backfield also includes seniors Damon Benham and Kameel Al-Khouri and junior transfer EJ Olszewski (Gunner’s older brother).

The Beavers may be a little green at linebacker, but for the most part Bolte is confident with the depth on the team overall.

“Not a lot of things have changed, we just have to go out there and let the chips fall where they may,” he said. “It’s going to be fun. The kids are ready.

“They have rallied together and I would expect a pretty passionate game from the kids tomorrow night.”