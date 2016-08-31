Longtime BSU head football coach Jeff Tesch is on a 'leave of absence,' the university announced Tuesday, two days before the team's season opener against Upper Iowa. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State head football coach Jeff Tesch was put on a “leave of absence” on Tuesday afternoon after a complaint against him was filed with the university, BSU officials said Wednesday.

Tesch is still employed by the university despite the fact he is not currently serving as a coach; defensive coordinator Brent Bolte was named head coach in the interim.

The Beavers are set to open their football season Thursday with a 6 p.m. home game against Upper Iowa at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Both BSU athletic director Tracy Dill and director of communication and marketing Scott Faust said Wednesday they were unable to comment on the specific nature of Tesch’s leave of absence.

“I can’t comment on that,” Faust said when asked why Tesch was put on leave. “We’re just sharing the information that he’s on a leave of absence.”

Faust did confirm, however, that there is “a complaint involving (Tesch) that is open at this time.”

Officials would not comment on the nature of the complaint or who filed it.

Tesch’s name and biography were removed from the Bemidji State athletics website shortly after the news of his leave of absence was announced Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m.

Faust clarified Tesch, however, is still employed by the university and is on a paid leave.

“The leave of absence means he is not at this moment actively serving as a coach,” Faust said, referring to Tesch’s absence from the website. “And that’s what that reflects.”

Tesch is entering his 21st season as head coach of the Beavers.