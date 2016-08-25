CROSS COUNTRY: BSU picked to finish 12th in NSIC

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State cross country runner Vanessa Rae Lopez has been selected as a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Cross Country Athlete to Watch as a part of the league’s 2016 preseason coaches’ poll. The Beavers came in 12th in the poll.

Lopez, a senior transfer from Mt. San Antonio College in California, arrived at BSU with one year of eligibility remaining.

The Huntington, Calif. native also competed for Adams State University in 2014-15, where she placed 13th in the 1,500-meter run at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a personal-best time of 4:32. She is a sport management major and will also compete on the Beavers’ indoor and outdoor track and field teams.

Sasha Hovind, a two-time USTFCCCA Division II All-American and 2014 NSIC Individual Champion from Northern State, was selected as the NSIC Preseason Athlete of the Year for the second straight season. The senior placed third at the NSIC Championship last fall, fifth at the NCAA Central Regional and 13th at the NCAA Division II Championship.

The Beavers received 47 points to finish 12th in the poll, led by defending NSIC Champion, Minnesota Duluth, which garnered 185 points and five first place votes. University of Mary and Augustana also picked up five first place votes each to finish tied for second in the poll with 181 points. Winona State was chosen to finish fourth with 154 points.

The BSU cross country team, under the leadership of second-year head coach Kevin Kean, will open its season Sept. 9 at the Dragon Twilight Meet in Moorhead. The race is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m.