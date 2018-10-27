MEN'S BASKETBALL: BSU falls in exhibition

Four Beavers scored in double-digits for points, led by Ja Morgan and Derek Thompson, who each had 15. Jacob Hoffman added 14, while Logan Bader chipped in 10.

For Valley City State, Logan Nelson dropped 21 points, followed by Chris Morgan (16), Connor Entzi (12), Jake Skelly (11) and Christian Kvilvang (10).

As a team, BSU shot 35-for-69 from the field, 8-for-27 from three-point range nad 5-for-8 from the free throw line.

Bemidji State is back on the court for another exhibition game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Northern Iowa.