Shams Charania of Stadium said Friday that the Rockets have included players Marquese Chriss, 21, and Brandon Knight, 26, in the trade package. Neither has played yet this season, and both are injured -- Chriss with an ankle injury and Knight with a knee injury.

Perhaps the value of Knight's contract is a sticking point. Knight will earn $14.6 million this season and is set to make $15.6 million next season. In his seventh NBA season, Knight averaged 11.0 points per game with Phoenix in 2017-18.

Chriss will earn $3.2 million this season with a $4.1 million team option for next season.

The four first-round picks in Houston's offer is the maximum allowed under NBA rules. The picks also can't come in back-to-back years.