NCAA adopts new evaluation tool to replace RPI

The change, announce on Wednesday, goes into effect for the upcoming season.

The new system was developed with help from the Division I Men's Basketball Committee and the National Association of Basketball Coaches, along with analytics experts and Google Cloud Professional Services.

"What has been developed is a contemporary method of looking at teams analytically, using results-based and predictive metrics that will assist the Men's Basketball Committee as it reviews games throughout the season," senior VP of basketball for the NCAA Dan Gavitt said in a statement.

"While no perfect rankings exist, using the results of past tournaments will help ensure that the rankings are built on an objective source of truth."

Among the differences, late-season games won't be given more weight in the rankings and margin of victory will be capped at 10 points to discourage teams from running up scores. It will take in to account game results, strength of schedule, location of games, scoring margins, quality of wins and losses and net offensive and defensive efficiency.