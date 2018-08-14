Chicago slips by Lynx at Target Center

Courtney Vandersloot contributed 16 points and 10 assists for the Sky (12-20). Allie Quigley scored 13 points while Cheyenne Parker and Gabby Williams added 10 points apiece.

Maya Moore made five 3-point baskets en route to a 21-point effort before fouling out for Minnesota (17-15). Sylvia Fowles had 19 points and 13 rebounds for her league-leading 21st double-double and also had three steals as the Lynx lost for the fifth time in their past seven games.

Seimone Augustus scored 14 points and Tanisha Wright added 12 for Minnesota, which dropped into seventh place in the standings. The Lynx previously clinched a playoff spot, while Chicago has been eliminated.

Vandersloot and DeShields made key defensive plays down the stretch to help the Sky protect the victory.

Quigley hit a floater with 57.9 seconds left to give the Sky an 89-88 lead.

Minnesota later looked to get ball inside to Fowles but Vandersloot stole it with 2.2 seconds left and hit two free throws to make it a three-point margin.

DeShields blocked a 3-point attempt by Minnesota's Alexis Jones with 0.2 seconds left to seal the contest.

The Sky shot 54.8 percent from the field, including 7 of 15 from 3-point range. The Lynx were 10 of 24 long range while shooting 46.5 percent overall.

Quigley scored Chicago's first five points of the final quarter to give the Sky a 73-68 lead.

Minnesota answered with an 8-2 push with Moore knocking down a 3-pointer to give the Lynxa 76-75 lead with 6:44 remaining. Quigley connected on a 3-pointer seven seconds later to put Chicago back ahead but Lindsay Whalen and Moore drained 3-pointers during an 8-0 surge as the Lynx took an 84-78 lead with 4:17 left.

The Sky made another charge and tied the contest at 87 when Parker split two free throws with 1:59 left. Moore fouled out on the play.

Earlier, Williams scored on a putback with 2.7 seconds remaining in the third quarter to give the Sky a 68-66 lead entering the final stanza.

Moore had 12 first-half points as Minnesota held a 44-39 lead at the break.