Lynx star Lindsay Whalen announces retirement from the WNBA

“I would like to announced that after 15 seasons in the WNBA I am going to retire after the 2018 season,” Whalen said. “I would like to thank the WNBA, the Connecticut Sun, and the Minnesota Lynx for believing in me all of these years. I look forward to the next chapter in my basketball career and wish my Lynx coaches and teammates all of the best in the future.”

In 29 games this season for the Lynx, Whalen is averaging 5.5 points and 3 assists per game.

At 1:30 p.m., a news conference will be held at Mayo Clinic Square in downtown Minneapolis, which will be simulcast on Fox Sports North and on NBA TV.

A four-time WNBA champion, Whalen will finish her career as the Lynx franchise leader in assists, while ranking second in games played and fourth in scoring. In her Lynx career, Whalen has appeared in 280 games, averaging 11.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 4.9 apg. Whalen, a native of Hutchinson, Minn., will retire as the WNBA’s all-time wins leader with 322 victories, including 54 in the postseason.

Earlier this year, Whalen was named the new head coach of the University of Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball team.

Whalen starred for the Gophers from 2000-2004 and holds the University of Minnesota’s career records in points, scoring average, games in double figures, free throws made and free throw percentage.