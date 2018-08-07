Moore leads Lynx in rout of Chicago

Sylvia Fowles contributed 15 points, 11 rebounds and four steals as Minnesota (16-13) snapped a three-game losing streak. Danielle Robinson added 12 points, 11 assists and four steals, Cecilia Zandalasini tallied 11 points, and Seimone Augustus had 10 points.

Allie Quigley scored 22 points to lead Chicago (10-19), which shot just 34.3 percent from the field. Courtney Vandersloot added 11 points and seven assists but committed five of the Sky's 20 turnovers.

Moore topped 30 points for the third time this season and drained 11 of 17 field-goal attempts as the Lynx shot 53.1 percent from the field. She connected on 4 of 6 3-point attempts, and Minnesota was 7 of 12 overall from long range.

The Lynx owned a 37-27 rebounding edge and racked up 13 steals.

Minnesota broke open a close game with 17 consecutive points—including the first 12 of the second half—to take a 51-38 lead with 6:39 left in the third quarter.

The Lynx stretched their advantage to 66-51 on Moore's 3-pointer with 2:09 left in the quarter. Minnesota, which was 12 of 17 from the field in the period, led 68-53 at its conclusion.

A 20-foot jumper by Fowles boosted the Lynx's lead to 74-54 with 6:34 remaining.

Minnesota's lead topped out at 23 points.

Robinson drained a short jumper with 0.1 seconds left to give the Lynx a 39-38 halftime edge.

The Sky rattled off 12 straight points during the first quarter to take a 23-13 lead on a basket by Alaina Coates with 1:33 left. Chicago led 26-17 entering the second stanza.

Moore scored the first eight points of the quarter and Minnesota eventually moved ahead at 29-28 on Fowles' basket with 5:16 left in the half.

The Sky recovered to take a 38-34 advantage in the final minute before Moore hit a 3-pointer and Robinson hit the go-ahead shot.