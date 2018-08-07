Minnesota agreed to a two-year, partially-guaranteed deal with James Nunnally, a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press. The deal was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.

Nunnally, who got married less than two weeks ago, is flying into Minnesota on Tuesday to take a physical and eventually sign his contract.

The 28-year-old shot the lights out the past two years in EuroLeague, shooting 45 percent on 3-pointers during the 2016-17 campaign and a staggering 55 percent last season. He is considered a smart, rugged player who can defend, making him someone who would fit in Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau's system.

Nunnally told Yahoo! sports he feels like he's "the top of the top" when it comes to playing basketball's ever-important 3-and-D role.

The 6-foot-7 wing had plenty of interest from teams to return to Europe next season, but he wanted to give the NBA a shot. He had interest from the Rockets and Pelicans, but Minnesota was always one of his more intriguing possibilities.

There's certainly opportunity here. The Timberwolves have a real need for perimeter shooting, and the depth chart at wing behind Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins is fluid. If Nunnally shoots as well as he did the past couple years, he could find himself in the rotation.

The deal with Minnesota is viewed as an opportunity for Nunnally to prove himself. The UC-Santa Barbara grad had a cup of coffee in the NBA during the 2013-14 season. It's not always easy for veteran players in Europe to break back into the NBA. But if Nunnally plays well with the Timberwolves, he could stick around the league for the foreseeable future.