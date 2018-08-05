Hayes' 28 points propel Dream past host Lynx

Hayes connected on 6-of-11 3-pointers for Atlanta (18-10) which won for the 10th time in 11 games. Alex Bentley, who passed the 2,000-point mark in her career with a 3-pointer in the first half, added 19 points for the Dream.

Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota (15-13) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus each scored 15 points for the Lynx who lost their third straight game and fell into seventh place just a game ahead of Dallas in the WNBA playoff standings.

Hayes had 16 points and four 3-pointers in the first half as Atlanta moved out to a 49-34 halftime lead. The contest featured nine ties and eight lead changes until McCoughtry's 3-pointer with 4:14 to go in the second quarter sparked a 16-1 run by the Dream that included two more treys by Hayes and another by Brittney Sykes to end the half.

Minnesota closed to within 54-48 midway through the third quarter with an 8-0 run capped by a hook shot by Fowles who scored six consecutive points during the streak. But Atlanta, behind five points by Hayes including a 3-pointer, increased the lead back to 11, 63-52, at the end of the third quarter.

The Lynx came as close as 70-60 on a 3-pointer by Moore with 7:03 remaining but Atlanta broke the game open with a 11-2 run and Minnesota never came closer than 17 points the rest of the way.

Atlanta shot 47.1 percent from the floor, including 12-of-30 from 3-point range, while Minnesota shot just 47.7 percent and connected on just 3-of-13 shots beyond the arc. The Dream also finished with a 36-30 rebounding edge over the Lynx.