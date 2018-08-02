Parker, Sparks hold Lynx to season-low scoring in win

Chelsea Gray recorded 18 points and nine assists for the Sparks (16-11). Nneka Ogwumike added 15 points and six rebounds in her return from a three-game illness absence.

Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and eight rebounds for Minnesota (15-11), which had a three-game winning streak halted. All-Star Game MVP Maya Moore had just eight points as the Lynx totaled their fewest points of the season.

Minnesota committed 14 turnovers and shot 41.0 percent from the field, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range. The Lynx were 6 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Los Angeles shot 49.2 percent from the field and was 8 of 16 from long range. The Sparks made 7 of 11 free throws and committed nine turnovers.

Minnesota trailed by 11 points at halftime but crept within 49-41 after Moore's basket with 4 minutes, 23 seconds left in the third quarter.

Los Angeles answered with a 10-2 burst with Gray scoring the final five to make it 59-43 with 1:01 remaining in the period.

Alexis Jones drained a 3-pointer with 25.2 seconds left to leave the Lynx trailing by 13 entering the final quarter.

Parker's 3-point play elevated the Sparks' lead to 64-48 with 6:42 left in the contest.

The lead reached 77-53 with 2:13 left after Gray and Riquna Williams (two) combined for three straight 3-pointers as Los Angeles finished off the impressive victory.

Parker had 16 points and six rebounds as Los Angeles led 40-29 at the break. Minnesota's point total was its lowest first-half output of the season.

The Sparks finished the first quarter with a 15-4 surge to lead 20-8 at the conclusion. Parker had 11 points in the stanza.

Gray's driving layup capped a 9-2 burst as Los Angeles held a 36-21 advantage with 2:31 left in the half.

Fowles' layup with 4.2 seconds left pulled the Lynx within 11 at the half.