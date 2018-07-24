Moore hits 5 late free throws to lift Lynx

Sylvia Fowles scored 27 points and had 11 rebounds, Maya Moore made five late free throws and the Lynx beat New York 85-82 for their third straight win.

Fowles has a league-high 15 double-doubles and eight games this season with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Fowles, Moore and Seimone Augustus will represent the team in Saturday's All-Star Game at Target Center.

Augustus finished with 14 points and a season-high five assists; Moore, who scored 38 points in Saturday's win in Phoenix, finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. She was 3 of 15 from the field, but 6 for 7 on free throws.

With the score tied at 80, Moore missed a jumper with 18 seconds left but got her own rebound and was fouled. She made both free throws, and, after a timeout, Rebekkah Brunson blocked a shot from Sugar Rodgers.

Moore made another free throw with 6.5 ticks left for a three-point lead. Tina Charles made two free throws to get the Liberty within one less than three seconds later, but Moore made two more after a foul.

A jumper from Brunson and runner by Augustus put Minnesota up 78-73 with three minutes left. Augustus scored again to put the Lynx up 80-77 with 1:25 left before former Gopher Amanda Zahui B tied it with 41.7 seconds to go.

Charles, New York's only all-star, scored 32 points, including 21 in the first half.