Sky pull away to defeat Lynx

Chicago led by six points heading to the fourth quarter and took charge for good with an 8-2 run over the first two and a half minutes of the final period. A 3-pointer by Diamond DeShields with 3:39 to play expanded the Sky's advantage to 75-61, prompting the teams to empty their respective benches for the final minutes.

The Sky (7-12) snapped a three-game losing streak that included defeats at the hands of the New York Liberty, Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces.

Gabby Williams added 10 points off the bench for Chicago, which hit 9 of its 17 3-pointers and won the free throw battle 8-4.

Maya Moore's 16 points paced Minnesota, while Seimone Augustus scored 11 points, and Sylvia Fowles hit for nine points and took 13 rebounds for the Lynx.

Quigley led the Sky with 11 points in the half while Vandersloot added nine and had six assists as Chicago took a 42-37 lead at halftime. The Sky outshot Minnesota 55 percent-42 percent in the half and made 6-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Moore paced Minnesota with 8 points in the half with Augustus and Wright scoring 7 each for theLynx, which shot just 36 percent from the floor.

The Lynx (11-8) lost for just the second time in their past 10 games.

The Sky return to action on Tuesday when they host Las Vegas. Minnesota travels to Indianapolis on Wednesday for a rematch with the Fever, which won the July 3 matchup, 71-59.