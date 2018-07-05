Brunson breaks WNBA's all-time rebound record in Lynx win

Brunson broke the record early in the fourth quarter when she pulled down her 11th rebound of the game and the 3,317th rebound of her career. She passed both Catchings (3,316) and Lisa Leslie (3,307) during the victory.

Sylvia Fowles scored 27 points, pulled down nine rebounds and dished seven assists to lead Minnesota (11-7). Brunson added 15 points and 12 rebounds for her second double-double of the season as the Lynx won for the eighth time in nine games.

Candace Parker led the Sparks with 22 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Nneka Ogwumike had 15 points and eight rebounds for Los Angeles (12-7).

Minnesota cruised to a double-digit win despite the ejection of head coach Cheryl Reeve, who drew a double technical in the fourth quarter. She walked onto the court to argue what she believed should have been a foul by Los Angeles.

The Sparks trailed 66-53 entering the fourth quarter. They watched on defense as Lynx guard Danielle Robinson attacked the paint and fired a pass to Brunson, who made a 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left in the third quarter.

Minnesota led 38-35 at halftime. Fowles led the way with 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting before the break, including a hard drive to the rim and a turnaround jump shot in the final two minutes. Brunson added 10 points in the first half and drained two of three attempts from beyond the arc.

Ogwumike led Los Angeles with 11 points before halftime. Parker contributed 10 points in the first half but missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds that would have evened the score before intermission.

Sparks guard Riquna Williams missed the game because of personal reasons. The former University of Miami standout is averaging 6.9 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in 18 contests off the bench this season.

The game marked the third of four regular-season meetings between the teams, and Minnesota's first win in the series. The teams are slated to play again Aug. 2 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.