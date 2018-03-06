The Mercury also acquired Briann January in a deal with the Fever in exchange for the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft.

Robinson, 28, made three consecutive All-Star appearances from 2013-15 with the then-San Antonio Silver Stars before being traded to Phoenix ahead of last season.

"We are excited to welcome Danielle Robinson to the Minnesota Lynx family," Minnesota coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said in a statement. "Her ability to push the pace, collapse opposing defenses, and create quality opportunities for her teammates, makes her one of the most unique players in our league."

The former Oklahoma standout averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 assists in 32 games (29 starts) with the Mercury last season.

"Huge thank you to the and X-Factor (fans) for an amazing experience last summer!" Robinson tweeted Tuesday. "(I'm) ready to hit the ground running and feeling incredibly blessed to be a part of the family! Grateful and excited for this new opportunity!"

January, a 31-year-old point guard, spent the first nine seasons of her WNBA career with Indiana, averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 250 games. The ex-Arizona State star averaged 9.5 points and 3.9 dimes in 25 games last season.

An All-Star in 2014, January also helped the Fever win a WNBA championship in 2012.

"Briann is a difference-maker in our league," Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said in a statement. "We've seen her have success guarding the best-scoring guards and wings on the biggest stage, and we've seen her run a team as an All-Star-caliber point guard. We are excited to add perhaps the best women's player in the history of Arizona State University to our roster."

After the trade, the Fever now have the Nos. 2, 8 and 14 picks in the upcoming draft.

Minnesota posted a league-best 27-7 record last season and went on to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks in a five-game WNBA Finals series to win the title. Phoenix had the fifth-best record in the league at 18-16 while Indiana missed the playoffs and finished second-to-last at 9-25.