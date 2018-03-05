Weather causes area basketball postponements
A slate of high school basketball games scheduled for Monday were postponed due to the winter storm affecting the region.
Section 8A boys basketball “pigtail” games scheduled for Monday have been postponed until Tuesday. That includes Clearbrook-Gonvick’s home game against Lake of the Woods, which is now set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 6.
The postponements also led to schedule changes for Tuesday’s Section 8A girls basketball tournament games. The Red Lake girls team will now play Win-E-Mac at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls.
Postponements involving Section 5A boys basketball games caused Laporte’s game at Pine River-Backus to be rescheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 6.