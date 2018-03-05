Weather causes area basketball postponements

The postponements also led to schedule changes for Tuesday’s Section 8A girls basketball tournament games. The Red Lake girls team will now play Win-E-Mac at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls.

Postponements involving Section 5A boys basketball games caused Laporte’s game at Pine River-Backus to be rescheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 6.