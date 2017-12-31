The Beavers (4-7, 3-4 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) shot out to a 5-2 lead with five straight points from Brooklyn Bachmann in the early goings. But the Warriors (11-1, 7-1 NSIC) took control with a 12-2 run in response, setting up a 16-9 score after one.

Bemidji State answered in the second quarter, as Sydney Arrington went on a personal 7-2 run to help the Beavers claw their way back. Arrington’s final score, an and-one putback after an offensive rebound, brought BSU within a point at 24-23 with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left in the quarter.

Winona State tacked on a free throw for a 25-23 lead at the break, but the difference came in the second half.

Once Erica Gartner drained a long jumper to tie the game at 25-all with 9:33 remaining in the third, Bemidji State went cold. The Beavers didn’t score a single point for the next 8 minutes, 43 seconds -- one day removed from holding Upper Iowa scoreless for that exact same length.

BSU missed 10 shots in a row and committed six turnovers in the stretch, allowing WSU to run off 13 straight points for a 38-25 lead.

Mikayla Larson and Arrington added layups late in the quarter for a 38-29 game entering the fourth, but again, the offense fell silent. Bemidji State didn’t score until 2:17 left in the game, resulting in a 7 minute, 44 second scoreless streak to open the final frame.

The Warriors scored the first nine points of the fourth, making late baskets from Sierra Senske and McKayla Scheuer obsolete. The two scores were all the Beavers could muster in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 47-33 final.

Arrington’s nine points and nine rebounds led BSU, but Bemidji State shot just 13-for-53 from the field and 1-for-23 from downtown. WSU didn’t wow offensively, either, but 15 points from Rachel Novotny, 13 from Hannah McGlone and 10 from Emily Kieck were enough to get the job done.

The Beavers’ 33 points were their fewest in a game since scoring 31 on Jan. 3, 2014, also against Winona State.

Bemidji State will look to heat back up at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, when they tip off with St. Cloud State in St. Cloud.

Winona State 47, Bemidji State 33

WSU 16 9 13 9 -- 47

BSU 9 14 6 4 -- 33

Winona State (11-1, 7-1 NSIC) -- Novotny 15, McGlone 13, Kieck 10, Evenocheck 7, Silloway 2, Schaefer 0, Hustad 0, Worke 0, Jurges 0, Fee 0. Totals 18-59 7-10 47.

Bemidji State (4-7, 3-4 NSIC) -- Arrington 9, Bachmann 7, Gartner 4, Larson 4, Senske 4, Adamich 3, Scheuer 2, Appicelli 0, DuBois 0, Rappe 0, S. Zerr 0. Totals 13-53 6-6 33.