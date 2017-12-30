MEN'S BASKETBALL: BSU bounced 84-75 after first-half hole

“I don’t think we were competing for that first couple minutes,” senior guard Sharif Black said. “We weren’t competing as hard as we could, and we weren’t making the best plays offensively. We just knew we had to chip away. There’s not a 15-point shot.”

After the Peacocks (9-7, 2-5 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) took its 15-2 edge five minutes in, they extended it to 24-7 for a 17-point lead over the Beavers (5-7, 2-5 NSIC).

And although UIU picked up occasional buckets, Black ran off 13 straight BSU points. Christian Pekarek then followed with a 3-pointer, making for a single-digit game at 39-30 with three minutes left in the half.

Jake McNallan drained a corner three for Bemidji State’s final score before halftime, good for a 46-36 score by the break.

“I was pleased about it,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said of his team’s response. “Definitely, as the (opening Upper Iowa) run is going on, you’re concerned about it. But I was pleased that we were able to get back into it, climb our way back. It almost felt somewhat fortunate that we were down 10 at halftime.”

Early in the second half, the Beavers cut the deficit to seven, 51-44, on a McNallan layup, assisted by Black after he dove to the ground for a loose ball. The Peacocks kept a firm hold on their lead, though, never allowing Bemidji State to make too big of a dent.

Upper Iowa scored the next six points after McNallan’s basket, and later ran off seven straight within 30 seconds, ultimately leading to a 75-56 game.

“They know how to keep a team down,” Black said. “It’s pretty tough, but in order to be a good team you have to get over that. I know we’ve got some young guys on the roster right now, but I feel like we can do it.”

“Second half, again, we started playing really well, and then one little stretch where things got away,” Boschee added. “If we’re going to win in our league, we’ve got to be able to play for 40 minutes.”

Facing a 19-point hole, BSU staged another comeback. Black turned a steal into a layup in between a pair of Logan Bader threes, and Pekarek added another triple for a quick 11-0 run and a 75-67 score with five minutes remaining.

The Beavers cut it to five on a Derek Thompson 3-pointer with 1:17 to play. Upper Iowa’s Joe Smoldt responded by burying a tough, contested three, and then Black went down and drained his own shot from downtown for an 80-75 game.

It was as close as they’d come, however, as the Peacocks hung on for the 84-75 victory behind their big first-half cushion.

“It’s pretty tough to get over that hump,” Black said. “In order to be a great team, we have to know how to keep going on those runs and extend them. I think we had a couple short runs, but they weren’t long enough to even tie the game up. We have to learn how to extend those runs and get over the hump.”

Black finished with a game-high 22 points, while Bader added 18 and Thompson 10. Additionally, Pekarek and McNallan pitched in nine, but it didn’t match the contributions for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks had four scorers with 14-plus points in Smoldt (19), Dennis Austin III (18), Carson Parker (14) and Kam Rowan (14).

Bemidji State will return to the hardwood at 3:30 p.m. today, hosting Winona State at the BSU Gymnasium.

Upper Iowa 84, Bemidji State 75

UIU 46 38 -- 84

BSU 36 39 -- 75

Upper Iowa (9-7, 2-5 NSIC) -- Smoldt 19, Austin III 18, Parker 14, Rowan 14, Okonkwo 7, Blaue 6, Williams 6, Eighme 0.

Bemidji State (5-7, 2-5 NSIC) -- Black 22, Bader 18, Thompson 10, McNallan 9, Pekarek 9, Green 6, Chase 1, Baumgartner 0.