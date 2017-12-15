GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji sunk 73-58 at Princeton

Kennedy Mills and Sam Edlund combined for 22 points in the first half, making way for a 42-41 Lumberjack lead after the first 18. But the Tigers (3-4) doubled up BHS in the second half, 32-16, making for the 73-58 final.

Mills finished with 15 points to lead Bemidji (2-4), while Edlund added 14 and Katie Alto seven. For Princeton, Julia Bjurman netted a game-high 22 to go along with 18 from Madyson Shafer and 10 from Lauren Bjurman.

The Jacks will hope to return to form when they take on Willmar at 4 p.m. today in Willmar.

Princeton 73, Bemidji 58

BHS 42 16 -- 58

PHS 41 32 -- 73

Bemidji scorers: Mills 15, Edlund 14, Alto 7, Whelan 5, Nicklason 4, Beard 3, Cermak 3, M. Flatness 3, Hildenbrand 2.

Princeton scorers: J. Bjurman 22, Shafer 18, L. Bjurman 10, Hill 9, James 5, Schepper 4, Bekius 3, McGowan 2.