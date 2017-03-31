Timberwolves backcourt proving offensive firepower

Only, Rubio isn't playing with Jonny Flynn. Rather it's Kris Dunn, the rookie Tom Thibodeau, the current president of basketball operations, selected No. 5 overall in last summer's draft, playing alongside Minnesota's longtime floor general.

Dunn was thought to be Rubio's successor, but has played some of his best basketball this season when playing alongside another Wolves point guard, whether that be Rubio or Tyus Jones.

Most of Dunn's minutes of late have come with a second point guard in the lineup.

"I like having the second point guard on the floor," Thibodeau said. "I like way Kris is playing with Ricky, and I like the way Kris is playing with Tyus. It gives you a second pick-and-roll player."

The idea of having two combo guards on the floor at once who can play the point or shooting guard isn't a new idea. It's an option currently being exercised by teams like the Lakers — they start D'Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson — and the Trail Blazers, who have found success starting CJ McCollum alongside Damian Lillard.

"The advantage is you have more offensive firepower," Lakers coach Luke Walton said, "multiple guys that can bring it up and get into the offense. If one has it, the other one can space it and shoot out at the three-point line. ... Obviously if you can get two players with that skill set, it gives you a pretty big advantage."

But Minnesota isn't doing the same thing as Los Angeles or Portland. Rubio and Jones aren't combo guards, they're point guards. And while Dunn is capable of defending shooting guards, as well as just about any other position on the floor, he doesn't score or shoot as well as a traditional combo guard. Yet there the Wolves were briefly testing a Dunn-Jones-Rubio lineup last week.

Prior to the season, a Dunn-Rubio backcourt looked like a recipe for disaster. It didn't figure to have enough shooting to create proper floor spacing and lacked serious firepower. But Rubio has solved that issue with his recent offensive surge, where he's putting up 20-plus points a night and shooting 44 percent from three-point range, all while effectively running the Timberwolves' offense.

That has freed up Dunn, who struggled to run the show through much of his rookie campaign, to focus on everything else, whether that is getting out in transition, rebounding or making plays on the defensive end. It has allowed him to focus on his strengths and play his brand of tough-minded basketball without having to focus quite as much on what everyone else is doing on the floor.

"You just play a lot quicker," Dunn said of the two-point-guard look. "It's a lot more decision-making. Everybody can make plays for others. We're a lot faster, we can get out in transition, and on the defensive end we can fly around a little bit. I'm not saying gambling (on defense), but there might be a little bit of that."

'Shine his light'

Rubio has partnered with A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation, the foundation announced Friday.

The foundation raises money for lung cancer research, increases awareness and supports lung cancer patients and their families.

"Ricky will shine his light on lung cancer," executive director Nancy Torrison said in a statement, "to help create the change we all hope for."

The partnership comes on the heels of the death of Rubio's mother, Tona Vives, who died of lung cancer last year.

"My mom was an amazing woman," Rubio said in a statement. "She took good care of our family and was sensitive and funny. We couldn't believe it when she got lung cancer. She was a nonsmoker in her early 50s."

Flip Saunders award

A Timberwolves player will be awarded the Flip Saunders Legacy Award prior to Saturday's game against Sacramento. The annual team honor, voted on by current players, recognizes a player who has demonstrated excellence in community service.

Rubio won the award last season.