Still, after nearly five solid months of the best work of Gibson's six-year career, it was startling to see the ball flying over the fence three times against him in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

The only other three-homer game against Gibson in 153 career starts came back on June 5, 2015 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when Jean Segura, Jonathan Lucroy and Adam Lind connected against him.

Nick Delmonico sent a 3-1 fastball out to right in the second. Tim Anderson connected on an 0-1 fastball in the fourth, homering to left. And light-hitting Adam Engel keyed a five-run fifth with a two-run laser out to left after a leadoff walk to Omar Narvaez.

Engel's homer came on a no-ball, two-strike fastball up in the zone. That marked just the third time since reaching the majors that Gibson had allowed a homer on an 0-2 pitch.

C.J. Cron got him earlier this year at Tampa Bay (April 21) and Brian McCann went deep in that count at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 17, 2015.

Just four of the seven runs off Gibson (7-10) were earned, pushing his ERA to 3.69. That's now tied with Jose Berrios for best among the Twins starters.

Gibson, who needed 40 pitches to get just two outs in the fifth, was unable to complete at least five innings for the first time in 23 starts and just the third time all year. He struck out five but walked four (one intentionally).

Logan Forsythe enjoyed his fourth hit with three or more hits this season, two of them since joining the Twins, but he also extended the Sox fifth by failing to corral Daniel Palka's potential double-play smash to his left in the pivotal fifth.

Palka's grounder left the bat at 108.3 mph, one of three outs the former Twins prospect made at 105-mph or harder.

Jorge Polanco had given the Twins a quick lead with a two-run homer off lefty Carlos Rodon in the first. It was the second straight homer off a lefty for the switch-hitting Polanco, who also had a two-run single from the right side in the ninth inning on Tuesday.

Polanco entered with the sixth-lowest combined on-base/slugging percentage (.464) against lefties of the 238 right-handed batters with at least 50 such trips.

From there, however, the Twins would manage just three more baserunners against Rodon (5-3) in his six innings of three-hit ball.

The Twins fell to 8-7 on the year against the White Sox with just one four-game, season-ending series remaining at Target Field (Sept. 28-30).

Well-traveled reliever Oliver Drake worked a tidy eighth to extend his scoreless streak to 9 1/3 innings at the start of his Twins career. Claimed off waivers on Aug. 3, Drake has 11 strikeouts, three walks and just one hit allowed.