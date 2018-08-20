White Sox manager taken to hospital before Twins game

Renteria, in his second season as White Sox manager, was at Target Field when he told team trainer Herm Schneiderbegan that he was nfeeling lightheaded. Soon after, he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

"He is being evaluated but everything seems normal so far and he reports he's feeling good," spokesman Bob Beghtol said, per NBC Chicago.

The White Sox later announced that tests revealed no serious issues for Renteria, and the team said he may return to the stadium during the evening's game if he felt well enough. Team announcers Jason Benetti and Steve Stone said during the game's telecast that Renteria texted an update from the hospital, explaining that he was feeling fine.

Bench coach Joe McEwing is handling Chicago's managerial duties in place of Renteria for Monday's game, which is a one-game makeup from a prior rainout. The teams then begin a brief two-game series on Tuesday in Chicago.

Renteria, 56, has managed the White Sox since 2017, going 113-172 (.396) with the rebuilding club. He also skippered the crosstown Cubs for one season in 2014, going 73-89 (.451).