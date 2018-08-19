Rosario lifts Twins to win over Tigers

The Minnesota Twins' left fielder matched that total with two swings, including his tiebreaking blast off Alex Wilson in the eighth inning of a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, Aug. 19. Rosario, who also homered Friday, pushed his team-leading total to 22.

It was Rosario's fifth career homer on a no-ball, two-strike count. Three of those have come this season.

Max Kepler (16th) and Jake Cave (fifth) added solo shots in the fourth inning as the Twins finished off a 13-homer, 30-run outburst in taking three of four from the third-place visitors.

Cave's blast traveled an estimated 457 feet, according to the Twins. Statcast had it at 430 feet with a 108-mph exit velocity, but either way it was just the third ball to land in the CATCH club level above the batter's eye.

Byung Ho Park hit a 462-foot homer to that spot on April 16, 2016 against the Los Angeles Angels, and Miguel Sano visited the area a little over two weeks later (May 2) with a 466-footer against the Oakland A's.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi left after five-plus innings with a 4-1 lead after loading the bases, but reliever Matt Magill allowed all three inherited runners to score. Magill, who was unable to close out his first career save on Friday, started his outing with seven straight balls.

Odorizzi has completed six innings just seven times in 26 starts (26.9 percent) this season. He hasn't recorded an out after the sixth inning since July 17, 2017 at Oakland, a drought of 37 starts.

The Twins improved to 19-5 at home since June 24, winning six of seven home series in that span. The lone exception came against the first-place Cleveland Indians at the start of August.

Trevor Hildenberger (3-3) secured the last four outs to earn the victory. He struck out ex-Twins minor leaguer Niko Goodrum on a changeup with the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.

Goodrum had homered in his only previous look at his former Twins system teammate.

The Twins improved to 12-19 in one-run games with their third straight victory in narrow decisions.