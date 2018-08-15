Forsythe missed five weeks because of a broken toe and played only 58 games at second for the Dodgers this season, hitting .207 with 13 RBIs, 43 strikeouts and 17 walks in 70 games. Since arriving in Minnesota, he has started 13 of 15 games, all at second base, and is hitting .386 with six RBIs and five runs scored in 13 games.

"It's about consistency, and these guys throwing me out there every day and letting me play my game is luckily paying off; getting some hits and playing some good ball," Forsythe said.

Staring a seven-game homestand, the Twins swept a two-game interleague series from the Pirates and start a four-game series against Detroit on Thursday with a 7:10 p.m. first pitch.

Twins starter Jose Berrios didn't make it out of the fourth inning Wednesday, leaving with two on and trailing 4-2, but the Twins rallied with a three-run sixth to take a 5-4 lead on Forsythe's two-run single up the middle.

Bobby Wilson's leadoff homer in the seventh, which traveled a quick 395 feet to left field, added some insurance for Trevor Hildenberger, who pitched the ninth for his third save in three chances since the Twins traded closer Fernando Rodney to the Oakland A's on Aug. 7.

The Twins took a 2-1 lead in the second inning when Miguel Sano doubled and scored on Forsythe's single, and Wilson plated Forsythe with a single to right field.

"I don't know if he's taken many bad at-bats. Obviously, you're not going to get a hit every time, but I think he's got a plan," manager Paul Molitor said of Forsythe, who helped the Dodgers reach the World Series last season but was generally a disappointment since being acquired in a trade deadline deal with Tampa Bay in 2016.

Molitor loves players who give consistently good at-bats, shown in his allegiance to players such as Joe Mauer, Jose Polanco and Robbie Grossman. Forsythe, so far, has fit that mold.

"I like guys that hit it over the fence and maybe strike out some, too, but I think if you're going to have flow and consistency and give yourself a chance, you want to have those guys in there," Molitor said. "It's more the old-school mentality of fighting to the end, and not being tolerant of the strikeout. Everyone's going to (strike out) to some degree, but take a little pride in that.

"If you have a balance of those guys with maybe the guys that are going to have the different ratios, for power and strikeouts, it really helps, whether it's Joe (Mauer) or (Jose) Polanco, Forsythe ... those guys help games get extended, and help innings get extended."

The Twins finished their past three road trips with a combined record of 7-19 but are 16-4 at Target Field since June 24.

Berrios was charged with four runs, three earned, on seven hits and two walks in his second consecutive short outing. He lasted only four innings in his last start, a 5-4 loss at Cleveland on Aug. 9. He left after allowing four hits in the fourth inning, including Elias Diaz's ninth homer of the season and a two-run single by Gregory Polanco.

Berrios is 8-2 with a 2.79 earned-run average in 13 night games this season — but 3-6 with a 4.87 ERA in 12 day starts.

"In reality, today I felt way better than I did last time out," Berrios said. "I've been preparing myself for this outing. Eating well, hydrating ... there's something going on with me and I'm not quite sure why this happens during day games."

Acquired in the trade that send infielder Eduardo Escobar to Arizona on July 27, Gabriel Moya (3-0) earned the victory with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.