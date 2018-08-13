BASEBALL: Northern Heat finish 1-3 at Babe Ruth World Series

The Heat’s 1-3 record after pool play puts them out of the top three teams in the American Division, which eliminates them prior to bracket play.

On Sunday against Ohio Valley, Bemidji’s Benjamin Corradi allowed three hits and five walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings to earn the win on the mound, while Ethan Biehn took care of the final four outs with just one hit allowed to secure the 11-0 shutout.

Offensively, Biehn went 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Corradi added a triple, a walk, two RBIs and a run.

Additionally, Eli Klinke and Ethan Coffin each went 2-for-3 with a walk, with Klinke chipping in two RBIs.

Bemidji tallied four runs in the third inning, two in the fourth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh for the dominating win.

That’s where the Heat’s bats went cold however, as New England’s Ryan Kelly shut out the Midwest Plains champs through 4-plus innings of work on the hill and Nicolas Frink finished the job through the rest of the contest.

William Zellman threw the first five innings for the Northern Heat and allowed just one run with four strikeouts before New England busted the game open with a four-run sixth against reliever Biehn.

The loss ended the Northern Heat’s hope of extending the season another game, but the team’s season was a hugely successful one with a regional championship and earning a win at the Babe Ruth World Series.

Bemidji 11, Ohio Valley 0 (Sunday)

BEM 004 203 2 -- 11-9-1

OV 000 000 0 -- 0-4-4

New England 5, Bemidji 0 (Monday)

BEM 000 000 0 -- 0-0-2

NE 010 004 X -- 5-4-0