5 who could step up to be Twins' next closer

A year ago, it was newly minted all-star Brandon Kintzler getting dealt to the Washington Nationals as a pending free agent. Into the void stepped veteran Matt Belisle, who went 9 for 10 in save chances down the stretch.

Last week, it was three-time all-star Fernando Rodney, the active leader with 325 career saves, heading to the Oakland A's for Class A pitching prospect Dakota Chalmers. The difference this time, besides the fact the Twins held an affordable club option for 2019 on the 41-year-old Rodney, was that they already had dealt away his potential low-cost successor, Ryan Pressly.

Twins manager Paul Molitor spoke to his remaining bullpen over the weekend in Detroit, letting its members know he was up for pretty much anything over the final seven weeks of the season.

"A guy will have a chance to add to his own personal value by having a chance to get the last three outs of the game," Molitor said. "I would imagine more than one guy is going to get a chance here along the way, hopefully. We've got to win to do that though."

Aside from struggling right-hander Addison Reed, signed for next season at $8.5 million, the Twins have a handful of low-cost options that figure to get looks under the stress of save situations. Should one or more emerge, they could give the Twins a chance to follow the burgeoning trend of modestly paid closers.

Of the 16 teams in closest contention for a postseason spot, just six had devoted eight-figure salaries to the role. Aroldis Chapman (five years, $86 million) and Kenley Jansen (five years, $80 million) predictably led the pay parade with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively, with Boston's Craig Kimbrel making $13 million as a pending free agent.

Also in that territory were Colorado's Wade Davis (three years, $52 million), the Cubs' Brandon Morrow (two years, $21 million) and Cleveland's Cody Allen, another pending free agent at $10.58 million.

More intriguing from the Twins' point of view are the likes of young all-stars Edwin Diaz (Seattle) and Josh Hader (Milwaukee) as well as Philadelphia's Seranthony Dominguez and Atlanta's A.J. Minter. All are making close to the league minimum while handling save situations with relative ease.

Oakland's Blake Treinen, the 30-year-old journeyman from South Dakota State for whom Rodney will now set up, is making just $2.15 million. Other comparative bargains among contenders include Arizona's Brad Boxberger ($1.85 million), St. Louis Cardinals righty Bud Norris ($3 million), Milwaukee's Corey Knebel ($3.65 million), Atlanta's Arody Vizcaino ($3.4 million) and Houston's Hector Rondon (two years, $8.5 million).

Two more lefty closers are under long-term, team-friendly deals in Washington's Sean Doolittle ($4.4 million this year) and Pittsburgh's Felipe Vasquez ($3 million).

For those reasons and more, maybe that's why Molitor should be believed this time when he says he's "not going to really name a closer." He said the same thing last year before turning to Belisle, who remains with the team but is on the disabled list with an inflamed knee.

Here are five rising Twins relievers who could emerge:

THE SIDEWINDER: For the second straight year in mid-August, Trevor Hildenberger nailed down a save chance at Detroit's Comerica Park. Along the way he also gave up a home run for the fourth straight outing, pushing his earned-run average over his past four outings to 22.07.

Now 27, the Cal Berkeley product also had 52 saves and a 1.57 ERA in parts of four seasons in the minors. That familiarity with the ninth, along with an ability to vary his arm angles in a way very few modern relievers can, could give him the leg up.

THE BLADE: Now that Pressly (13.0) and Rodney (10.3) are gone, the top nine-inning strikeout rate remaining in the Twins' bullpen belongs to third-year lefty Taylor Rogers (10.2). Righties have given him trouble at times (.805 OPS), but his .190 weighted on-base average allowed against lefties is fourth-best among 233 relievers.

With a 93-mph fastball and two different breaking balls, Rogers, 27, has plenty of stuff to get the last three outs. He's also unflappable on the mound, which helps.

THE FIND: Buried in a long relief role throughout the first half, well-traveled right-hander Matt Magill has opened eyes in recent weeks as he has been given shorter, higher-leverage stints. As Hildenberger struggled through the ninth on Saturday night, it was Magill, 28, who was warming up in case of emergency.

Scouts rave about Magill's downer curveball, and the Tommy John surgery survivor is averaging 94.5 mph with his fastball. The former starter signed to a minor-league deal this offseason also throws a slider and a changeup and has good control (2.0 walks per nine).

THE ENTREPRENEUR: In five outings since returning from Tommy John surgery in March 2017, Trevor May has seemingly gotten stronger each time out. Setting up for Hildenberger on Saturday, May needed just 11 pitches to rip through the eighth inning and Molitor admittedly considered letting May finish it off.

Six weeks from turning 29, May has a career nine-inning strikeout rate of 11.8 in 82 relief outings. As a rookie in 2015, he handled setup duties with a fastball up to 98 mph before the daily pounding led to lower-back issues.

His online streaming in future weeks could feature updates on handling the closer role rather than just his latest thoughts on his budding esports empire.

THE CLONE: Grabbed out of Double-A with the Arizona Diamondbacks last July in exchange for light-hitting catcher John Ryan Murphy, Gabriel Moya's Bugs Bunny changeup has neutralized righties from his first day in the majors. His curveball has been more competitive since his recall from Triple-A in late July — 1.80 ERA in his past 10 innings — and he blew away the Indians' lineup for eight big outs last week.

Known for his constant gyrations on the mound, where the 23-year-old Venezuelan does anything possible to disrupt hitters' timing, Moya's modest fastball and chunky build have earned him the nickname "Little Guardado" as an homage to current bullpen coach and Twins hall of famer Eddie Guardado.