BASEBALL: Blue Ox’s season ends at regions

After conceding a run in the top of the first inning, Bemidji responded by scoring three in the bottom of the second in Saturday’s elimination game. The teams each tallied a run in the next three half innings as the Blue Ox took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the fourth.

Bemidji erupted for four runs in the frame to assume a commanding 8-3 lead. However, Blue Ox batters suffered a drought as they were kept off the scoreboard over the final five innings.

Crookston took advantage in the top of the seventh, scratching across seven runs to pull ahead 10-8. The Reds added two more in the ninth to punch their ticket to state.

Cody Rutledge went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in the loss. Mitch Hendricks drove in three runs while going 2-for-5 with a home run and a single for Bemidji. Matt Baier and Zach Braun notched two RBIs apiece.

Terry Hadden started on the mound for the Blue Ox and lasted 6 1/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs on 11 hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks. Nolan Coyle pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, giving up two unearned runs on one hit with three strikeouts and two walks.

The Blue Ox, who had won region titles in each of the last two seasons, end their season with a 16-9 record.

Crookston met the Ada Athletics, who had already clinched a state tournament berth, in the Region 10C championship game later Saturday afternoon. Ada won the contest, 14-2, and will bypass the first weekend of the state tournament, while Crookston will open at state next weekend as the region’s No. 2 seed.

This year’s Class C state tournament, which is being held in New Prague, Shakopee and Jordan, will take place Aug. 17-19, Aug. 24-26 and Aug. 31-Sept. 3.

Crookston 12, Bemidji 8

CRK 101 100 702 -- 12-12-3

BEM 031 400 000 -- 8-13-2