BASEBALL: Errors haunt Heat in Babe Ruth World Series loss

Benjamin Corradi and Ty Lundeed pitched three and four innings for Bemidji, respectively, and allowed a combined five earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out three.

Middle Atlantic took advantage of three Heat errors for three unearned runs on the game. It scored two runs in the first and third innings, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Offensively for the Northern Heat, Ethan Biehn went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored, while Isaac Severts picked up a walk and scored the other run.

Corradi went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI, and Eli Klinke also had a single in the contest.

Bemidji, the Midwest Plains champions, takes its 0-2 pool play record into its final two matchups before bracket play. It’s set to take on the Ohio Valley champions at 8 p.m. today and the New England champions at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13.

Middle Atlantic 8, Bemidji 2

MA 202 031 0 -- 8-8-1

BEM 100 010 0 -- 2-3-3