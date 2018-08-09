BASEBALL: Northern Heat open Babe Ruth World Series

To get to the tournament, Bemidji won the Midwest Plains regional tournament, while Mountain Home received an automatic bid as the host team.

The ballgame remained a scoreless tie through the first five innings, with William Zellman shutting down the Blue Storm as the starting pitcher for the Heat.

But Zellman ran out of gas in the sixth, surrendering three walks, a fielder’s choice and a single before being replaced on the hill. The Blue Storm earned three runs in the inning to take the first lead of the contest.

The Heat threatened a comeback in the bottom of the inning, but left the bases loaded without getting on the board.

Three more Blue Storm runs gave them a 6-0 lead heading into the final inning, and a scoreless seventh gave them the win.

The loss puts Bemidji at 0-1 going into its next pool play matchup, which comes at noon Saturday, Aug. 11, against the Middle Atlantic champions. The Heat are then scheduled to take on the Ohio Valley champions at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, and the New England champions at the same time Monday, Aug. 13.

All games are at McClain Park in Mountain Home.