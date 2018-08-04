BASEBALL: Blue Ox one win from state tournament
CROOKSTON -- The Bemidji Blue Ox amateur baseball team is one win away from clinching a return trip to the state tournament.
The Blue Ox (16-7) trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but racked up eight runs over the final three innings to beat the Crookston Reds in the Region 10C Tournament Saturday evening in Crookston.
Bemidji had the benefit of a first-round bye as one of two top seeds in the tournament. The host Reds needed to overcome the Warroad Muskies in a morning contest to advance to meet the Blue Ox, winning 10-9 in walk-off fashion.
Crookston tallied the first two runs of the game in the top of the first and took a 3-1 lead into the sixth inning. That was when Bemidji began its comeback, scratching two runs across to tie the game at 3-all.
The Blue Ox assumed their first lead an inning later when Cody Rutledge scored on a passed ball to make it 4-3. A five-run eighth inning put the game out of reach for the Reds. Connor McNallan hit a two-run double before Matt Baier drove in two more on a single, his team-leading third hit of the day.
Terry Hadden pitched a complete game and picked up the win for Bemidji. He recorded seven strikeouts and allowed four runs (three earned) on 12 hits.
A state tournament berth will be on the line when the Blue Ox face the winner of Saturday night’s game between Ada and the Marble/Dilworth winner at 4 p.m. today. Results were not available at press time.
The loser of today’s game would have to go through the losers bracket when the double-elimination tournament continues next weekend.
Blue Ox 9, Crookston 4
CRK 210 000 001 -- 4-12-3
BEM 010 002 15X -- 9-14-1