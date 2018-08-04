BASEBALL: Blue Ox one win from state tournament

Bemidji had the benefit of a first-round bye as one of two top seeds in the tournament. The host Reds needed to overcome the Warroad Muskies in a morning contest to advance to meet the Blue Ox, winning 10-9 in walk-off fashion.

Crookston tallied the first two runs of the game in the top of the first and took a 3-1 lead into the sixth inning. That was when Bemidji began its comeback, scratching two runs across to tie the game at 3-all.

The Blue Ox assumed their first lead an inning later when Cody Rutledge scored on a passed ball to make it 4-3. A five-run eighth inning put the game out of reach for the Reds. Connor McNallan hit a two-run double before Matt Baier drove in two more on a single, his team-leading third hit of the day.

Terry Hadden pitched a complete game and picked up the win for Bemidji. He recorded seven strikeouts and allowed four runs (three earned) on 12 hits.

A state tournament berth will be on the line when the Blue Ox face the winner of Saturday night’s game between Ada and the Marble/Dilworth winner at 4 p.m. today. Results were not available at press time.

The loser of today’s game would have to go through the losers bracket when the double-elimination tournament continues next weekend.

Blue Ox 9, Crookston 4

CRK 210 000 001 -- 4-12-3

BEM 010 002 15X -- 9-14-1