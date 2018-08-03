BASEBALL: Blue Ox vie for third straight region title

Each of those regional titles in the last two years have also meant berths in the state tournament, including appearances in three of the last four seasons. The Blue Ox hope to replicate their recent success, which featured a run to the semifinals last season, again this summer.

“Our expectations are always high,” said Matt Baier, Bemidji’s player-manager. “We’ve gotten better and better every year as we go on. Our roster depth is getting better each year. The more times we qualify and get to state, the more experience we get. So when you get in those big game situations, hopefully it pays off.”

Bemidji will play its first game of the tournament today at 4 p.m. in Crookston. The Blue Ox will face the winner of a morning game between host Crookston and Warroad.

“We’ve got a couple guys healed up, and we’ve been swinging it well,” Baier said. “The last couple games we’ve been playing well, so we’re looking good going into the region.”

The Blue Ox finished off the regular season last Sunday with a 15-0 victory over the Lake Superior Seadogs and enter the postseason with a 15-7 record.

In addition to his managerial duties, Baier is also the team’s top hitter, batting .460 on the year. Mitch Hendricks and Nick Hovila have also been among the team’s leaders, batting .387 and .379 apiece.

Brenden Gillies, Terry Hadden and Nolan Coyle have anchored the pitching staff for Bemidji with ERAs under 3.29 for each hurler.

“We’ve got a lot of talent all the way through in all areas -- both defensively, offensively and then on the pitching mound,” Baier said. “We had one of our top pitchers get hurt here mid-season. That definitely hurt us. But then we’ve had guys that have come on this year.”

When it comes to the two opponents the Blue Ox could face this afternoon, Bemidji won all four of its regular season meetings with Warroad by a combined score of 41-6. The Blue Ox blew out Crookston 16-1 at home but dropped a close 4-3 decision on the road.

Ada is the other top seed on the opposite side of the bracket, and will meet the winner of Marble and Dilworth tonight at 7.

“They always play us tough. They’re a good team,” Baier said of Ada. “They’ve got some veteran leaders that have been playing there for a long time. That always seems to be our region battle every year.”

With a win this afternoon, the Blue Ox would advance to play at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5. A victory in that contest would clinch a state tournament berth, as well as a place in the region championship game next weekend in Crookston.

Following Bemidji’s deep postseason run in 2017, Baier sees no reason why the Blue Ox can’t make another.

“Last year we had a very good run,” he said. “We made it to the final four of the state tournament, and there’s no reason why we can’t do that again.”