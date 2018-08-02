MLB announces postseason dates

Should a tiebreaker game be needed to determine the wild card, that game will be played Oct. 1.

Following the wild card round, the NL Division Series will start Oct. 4, with the league championship series scheduled for Oct. 12.

The AL Division series is set to begin Oct. 5, with the championship series on Oct. 13.

Oct. 23 is the scheduled start date for the World Series. If it goes to a Game 7, that is scheduled to be played on Oct. 31.

The World Series will start at the stadium of the pennant winner that finished with the better record in the regular season. Should those records be the same, the standard tiebreaking rules will be in effect. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head winning percentage during the regular season, followed by the higher winning percentage in intradivision games.