Twins deal Lynn, Duke as trade deadline looms

Saturday in Boston, it was infielder Eduardo Escobar and reliever Ryan Pressly, dealt to Arizona and Houston, respectively, for a pair of prospects each. When the Twins returned to Target Field on Monday, it was reliever Zach Duke and starter Lance Lynn who got a tap on the shoulder.

"Everybody's been as upbeat as they can," said Lynn, sent to the New York Yankees for Class A pitcher Luis Rijo, 19, and Class AAA first baseman/outfielder Tyler Austin, 26. "It's really nothing you can control. You hear a lot of things, and you do everything you can to be professional and try to get ready to play that day.

"There are a lot of good players in there with a lot of upside and bright futures ahead of them, and I wish them the best."

Since chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine cracked the seal by trading Escobar, arguably the team's best player this season, it's been clear the young brain trust is ready to deal veterans facing free agency in order to stock an already strong farm system.

So far, they've acquired eight minor leaguers for four veterans who will be free agents at season's end.

Duke, 35, was called back from playing catch in the outfield on Monday and informed he had been sent to Seattle for a pair of prospects.

"I figured that was probably it," he said.

Duke is 3-4 with a 3.62 earned-run average in 45 appearances in his brief time with the Twins. The Mariners also received cash considerations in the deal that sent Class AA pitcher Chase De Jong, 24, and Class A infielder Ryan Costello, 22, to Minnesota.

"It's an exciting chapter," he said. "I've truly enjoyed my time here, love the guys in this room, and I'm going to miss them. But I'm looking forward to being out there in Seattle in a pennant race."

Second baseman Brian Dozier was the most notable asset still wearing a Twins uniform for Monday's series opener against the Cleveland Indians, but he's not the only one expected to be gone before Tuesday afternoon. After Duke was traded, manager Paul Molitor was trying to keep his eye on the ball.

"It's more like holding steady until something else comes across," he said. "Teams are obviously out there trying to do a lot of things, the teams that are trying to look at acquisitions, so I wouldn't say it's an expectation. I'm like everybody else; I'm not sure which way it's going to go."

Dozier acknowledged Monday he's had meetings with Falvey and Levine the past few days but declined to add details.

"I'll keep that between us," he said.

The Twins started Monday in second place in the American League Central but nine games behind the Indians.

"We all kind of know what's going on and stuff," Dozier said. "But at the same time, I'm a Minnesota Twin right now (and) we've got a game tonight trying to beat Cleveland. And like always, you'll get 100 percent from me no matter what."

Dozier, a power-hitting second baseman who won a Gold Glove last season, has been linked to several contending teams, including Milwaukee, Boston and San Francisco. Closer Fernando Rodney, who has 22 often hard-earned saves in his only season with the Twins, is a strong candidate to bolster a contender's bullpen down the stretch, if not necessarily as the stopper. His deal includes an $8 million team option and $250,000 buyout.

After Tuesday, teams will still be able to complete trades through Aug. 31, but all players would first have to pass through waivers, so contending teams essentially have less than a day to bolster their rosters for the stretch run.

"Some of these guys have been through it," Molitor said of his players, "and you have conversations as you see needed with certain people depending on how things unfold here before the deadline tomorrow."

So, who's next?

"We addressed some of those things in Boston ... and now with Zach gone, I'll try to put my thumb on the pulse out there the best I can and do what we feel we need to do to rally the guys and keep doing the best we can," Molitor said.