Has Twins' Lynn fixed the problem with his control?

In the bullpen at Toronto's Rogers Centre early last week, they might have found it.

"We might have figured some things out," Lynn said after walking just one in six strong innings at Fenway Park on Friday. "We went back to some stuff from the past. I'm looking forward to building off it."

According to Alston, Lynn moved a little closer to the third-base side on the pitching rubber. He also made slight alterations in the way his right foot contacted the slab — "so he can get into his glutes a little bit more" — as well as the way his left foot moved toward home plate.

Stride length wasn't the issue, Alston and his team determined, as much as the way Lynn's hips worked.

"What it allowed him to do was make sure he was connected properly from his top half to his bottom half," Alston said. "That allows the ball to stay on plane just a little bit longer."

If Lynn, who has $4.13 million remaining on his expiring contract, can string together a couple of solid starts, it could enable the Twins to move him to a pitching-starved contender for a midlevel prospect. In August, only the claiming club that is first in waiver priority can talk trade for a given player unless all 29 other clubs pass.

Lynn, who issued a five-pitch walk to Mookie Betts after giving up a two-run homer to Jackie Bradley Jr. in the fifth inning, went to just three other three-ball counts against the majors' most imposing lineup. Although he struck out just three, it was the fifth time in 20 starts he had allowed fewer than two walks.

"I heard a statement before which made perfect sense to me: Anything you do on the mound which is real small pays huge dividends at the plate," Alston said. "For me, that's what it did. That small thing allowed him to stay on the plate just a little bit longer. Now his pitches are doing what he expects them to do instead of being off the plate."

Rule 5 planning

A key point about the first wave of five prospects the Twins received in the Eduardo Escobar and Ryan Pressly trades is that none of them must be added to the 40-man roster in advance of the Rule 5 draft in December.

Right-handers Jorge Alcala (Double-A) and Jhoan Duran would be Rule 5 eligible in December 2019, as would outfielder Gilberto Celestino.

Class A outfielders Gabriel Maciel and Ernie De La Trinidad would be eligible in December 2020.

Typically, players 18 or younger on June 5 before their signing date get five seasons before reaching Rule 5 eligibility. Those who are 19 or older on June 5 before signing must be added after four seasons.

Unless they call them up to the majors beforehand, the Twins must add three former first-round draft picks — infielder Nick Gordon, lefty Tyler Jay and right-hander Kohl Stewart — in November. Stewart, the fourth overall pick in 2013, was actually left exposed to the Rule 5 draft last December but no club paid the $100,000 draft fee.

Other names to watch this November: Double-A second baseman Luis Arraez; outfielders LaMonte Wade Jr., Jean Carlos Arias and Jaylin Davis; lefty reliever Alex Robinson, and first baseman Zander Wiel.

The Twins don't have to add Class A right-hander Brusdar Graterol until November 2019.

Kepler sits

Twins outfielder Max Kepler was out of the lineup for a second straight game Sunday after slamming into the low wall in pursuit of Rafael Devers' game-tying homer off Fernando Rodney on Friday night.

Kepler, who also slammed into the wall in Toronto while making a circus catch in right center on Monday, has been dealing with "total body" soreness, according to acting manager Derek Shelton.

"Both were pretty firm collisions," Shelton said. "He made a heck of a catch the other night in Toronto. He's just sore."

Kepler has a .370 on-base percentage and five homers over his past 19 games, dating to July 5.

Briefly