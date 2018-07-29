Twins can't touch Eovaldi this time in 3-0 loss to Red Sox

The hard-throwing Eovaldi entered with a 6.83 earned run average in five career starts against the Twins. That included an eight-run shellacking on July 13, just before the All-Star break.

Falling for the third straight time in this four-game series, the Twins completed an unfortunate bookend on a 4-6 road trip that included the trades of popular infielder Eduardo Escobar and setup reliever Ryan Pressly. They were in danger of falling nine games behind the first-place Cleveland Indians with a three-game series between the two division foes set to begin on Monday night.

The hardest-hit ball the Twins were able to manage this time against him was Bobby Wilson's third-inning gapper at 97.8 mph, but center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. ran it down with a tremendous tumbling grab on the warning track. Eddie Rosario whacked a one-out cutter off the Green Monster for a double in the first, but the Twins would manage just three more hits the rest of the day.

Two of those never left the infield as the Twins were shut out for just the fourth time this year and the first time since July 3 at Milwaukee. The opposing starters in those first three shutouts were Justin Verlander, Wade LeBlanc and Junior Guerra.

Meanwhile, Jose Berrios just didn't have it. Coming off a strong showing in Toronto upon returning from his first All-Star appearance, the Twins' right-hander labored through 4 2/3 innings on 106 pitches.

Tying a career high with nine hits allowed, including three doubles, Berrios walked three, struck out six and got just eight swinging strikes. He jumped ahead with strike one to 18 of 28 batters, but he also let the count reach three balls seven times.

J.D. Martinez entered 2 for 9 against Berrios, but that changed quickly in this one. The major league leader in home runs (32) and runs batted in (89) went 2 for 2 with a walk and a ringing two-run double off Berrios.

The latter blow left the bat at 107.6 mph, hissing its way past Miguel Sano at third base and rolling all the way to the wall. Martinez added a long single off the wall in the fourth with an exit velocity of 103.4 mph.

Berrios jumped ahead with two quick strikes but eventually ran the count full. Five of the six pitches in that at-bat were curveballs.

Only Berrios ability to pitch under duress, holding the Red Sox to just two hits in 11 at-bats with runners in scoring position, kept the score respectable. The Red Sox stranded at least two in each of the first four innings (10 total).

Lefty Adalberto Mejia, who hadn't pitched in six days, worked the last three innings on just one hit while fanning four.