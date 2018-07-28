Sano returns to Twins after six weeks in the minors

Noticeably slimmer and in fine spirits, the 25-year-old third baseman carried no animosity about what he was asked to do. He hit a combined .309 with four home runs and 24 strikeouts in 113 at-bats for the Class A Miracle and Triple-A Rochester before the trade of Eduardo Escobar opened up his old spot.

"This is my future, and they had my future in mind," Sano said through a team-issued translator. "I understand why they did what they did. I worked hard on myself. It's my life and my future as well, and I'm looking forward to it."

A first-time all-star and Home Run Derby finalist 54 weeks ago, Sano was philosophical about what he gained from a process in which everything from his body to his swing to his mind was overhauled.

"It was an experience," he said. "It wasn't negative. It was something positive now that I look back at it. It helped me realize the steps I needed to do to be back up here. I learned a lot from it."

Last week Sano spent four days back home in the Dominican Republic with his 49-year-old mother, Melania, who is dealing with an unspecified illness.

"She's doing better," Sano said. "She had some health issues — normal things. God willing, she's going to start treatment and she's going to be better."

The Twins hope Sano will be better than he was on either side of a strained hamstring that cost him a month during the first half. He batted sixth and played third base on Saturday in his return.

"I would say, by and large, he went down and put forth a tremendous effort," Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said. "He's put in a lot of work over the last six weeks to get himself back here, and now an opportunity has presented and now he has to seize it. Ultimately he needs to grow and develop here. That's any young player, but I think in his particular case this is that opportunity."

Dozier market

Two more potential landing spots for Brian Dozier have come to light as the Twins accelerate their deadline sell-off.

According to multiple people with direct knowledge, the Cleveland Indians and San Francisco Giants have been scouting Dozier this week in hopes of making a play for the pending free agent.

Jason Kipnis is having another down year at second base for the Indians; his combined-on-base/slugging percentage against right-handed pitchers is just .629. Dozier, who has tormented the Twins' division rivals for years, is a well-known quantity to Indians manager Terry Francona.

The Giants, meanwhile, recently placed second baseman Joe Panik on the disabled list with a groin injury. They are using utility man Alen Hanson in his place while Panik recovers.

Two winters ago, when the Twins shopped Dozier for more than a month, the Giants were involved with an eye toward moving Dozier to third base. That wouldn't be the plan this time with Evan Longoria now manning the hot corner.

According to sources, the Indians are telling people they have a "revolving door" of options as they search for an additional piece of two. Dozier, making $9 million this year on an expiring contract, has roughly $3.15 million left on his contract.

Dozier, 31, has 14 career homers in 54 games at Cleveland's Progressive Field, his most in any road ballpark. He also has an .850 OPS in Cleveland that ranks as his third-best in any park where he's played more than three games.

