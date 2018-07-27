BASEBALL: Centaurs eliminated from sub-state tourney

Alexandria, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, tallied its first run in the opening inning for a 1-0 lead that held until the third frame. That was when Alexandria erupted for 12 runs off seven hits and two errors to quickly put the game out of reach for the fifth-seeded Centaurs.

“We just kind of had a snowball effect of things happening there,” Bemidji head coach Nate Blumhagen said. “Kind of one thing after another, and then we couldn’t dig ourselves out unfortunately.”

Isaiah Biehn led Bemidji at the plate by going 2-for-3.

Caleb Carlson started on the mound and pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on four hits. Cole Tatro threw the final 1 2/3 innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on six hits.

The Centaurs finish their season with a 12-11 record, a summer that was highlighted by a tournament championship in St. Cloud last month.

“Obviously we didn’t finish in the way that we would’ve liked to,” Blumhagen said. “But as I reflect back now (there’s) a lot of good memories we can look back at. The big tournament win we had early in our season, that was big for our group and big for our program.”

The end of the season also means bidding farewell to a class of players, many of whom were members of the 2016 team that advanced to the state tournament.

“Always at this time of year I’m thinking about the kids that I’ve got to say goodbye to,” Blumhagen said. “Kids like Caleb Carlson, who’s been around the program forever, Matt Fitzgerald, Brendan Kuechenmeister and Otto (Grimm), even though he wasn’t able to play this summer (due to injury). Watching those guys move on is a little bit tough, but I’m excited to see what they all do next.”

Alexandria 14, Bemidji 1 (five innings)

BEM 000 10 -- 1-5-4

ALX 10(12) 1X -- 14-10-2