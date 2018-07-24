Berrios tosses a gem as Twins shut out Toronto

The Twins, who also took advantage of a dropped fly ball to score twice in the sixth, have won the first two games of the three-game series after dropping three in row on their return from the All-Star break.

The Blue Jays are 3-2 since the break.

Berrios (10-7) held the Blue Jays to four hits and one walk in winning for the second time in his last three starts.

Blue Jays starter Ryan Borucki (0-2) gave up two unearned runs and six hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out two and did not walk a batter, but is still looking for his first major league win after five starts.

Toronto's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two singles for his seventh straight multi-hit game.

The Twins scored two unearned runs in the sixth inning after Blue Jays left fielder Teoscar Hernandez dropped a routine fly ball from Joe Mauer, who wound up at second to lead off the inning.

Mauer took third on a groundout to second by Eddie Rosario and came home on a sacrifice fly to center by Brian Dozier. Escobar and Robbie Grossman followed with doubles to put the Twins ahead 2-0.

John Axford replaced Borucki and pitched a perfect seventh. The right-hander walked Mauer to lead off the eighth and a single by Rosario put runners at the corners. After Dozier struck out, Rosario stole second then Escobar clubbed his 15th homer of the season and Minnesota led 5-0. Aaron Loup then replaced Axford.

Minnesota's Trevor Hildenberger pitched around a single in the bottom of the eighth.

Seunghwan Oh pitched a perfect ninth for Toronto before Ryan Pressly did the same for the Twins.

Each team had chances early in the game. The Blue Jays failed to convert a double by Yangervis Solarte and a single by Kendrys Morales with one out in the second, as Russell Martin and Randal Grichuk struck out.

The Twins had runners at the corners with one out in the fourth on singles by Rosario and Dozier but Borucki worked out of the jam.