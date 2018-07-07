BASEBALL: Coyle, Blue Ox take two from Warroad

In addition, the offense lit off some belated fireworks following the Fourth of July, blasting five home runs to help them to their 12-1 and 14-3 wins.

After a clean first inning for both clubs in the day’s opener, all nine Blue Ox batters stepped up to the plate in the second, five of whom crossed the plate for a 5-0 lead.

The offense was plenty for Coyle to work with on the mound, as he allowed just one unearned run on three hits, a walk and a hit batter for the complete game win.

Coyle’s designated hitter, Zach Braun, went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, a run scored and four RBIs, while Nick Hovila also knocked in four and scored two with a single, a double and a walk in the contest.

Terry Hadden posted two singles and two runs, as well, and Cody Jenkins helped put the game away in the fifth inning with a home run.

Game two started in Warroad’s favor with the Muskies scoring three runs on three hits in the bottom of the first for a 3-1 lead, but the Blue Ox scored in every inning thereafter, including a six-run sixth inning to once again put the game away early.

In his second win of the day, Coyle struck out 10 more batters and allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk.

Thomas Revering pitched the bottom of the sixth, keeping it fairly clean and limiting the Muskies to a walk.

At the plate, Hadden stayed hot with a 4-for-5 effort including two doubles, a home run, two runs and five RBIs, while Cody Jenkins finished with a single, a home run, two walks, four runs and four RBIs.

Bazil Zuehlke also homered and doubled, chipping in two runs and two RBIs.

The Blue Ox had 12 runs on 10 hits in game one and 14 runs on 16 hits in the nightcap.

The sweep brings them to 13-5 on the season heading into their 7:30 p.m. game against the Marble Mallards on Monday, July 9, at the Bemidji State Baseball Field.

Bemidji 12, Warroad 1

BEM 050 16 -- 12-10-0

WAR 001 00 -- 1-3-1

Bemidji 14, Warroad 3

BEM 111 236 -- 14-16-2

WAR 300 000 -- 3-4-2