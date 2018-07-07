Twins prospects Kirilloff, Thorpe headed to Futures Game

They are outfielder Alex Kirilloff, who has a hitting line of .332/.383/.577 at both Class A affiliates in Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers this season, and pitcher Lewis Thorpe, who is 4-4 with a 4.04 earned-run average in 16 games and 15 starts with Class AA Chattanooga this season.

Kirilloff, of Pittsburgh, will be managed by former Twins all-star Torii Hunter.

"I think the people that have a chance to play for him in that game will not forget the experience," said Twins manager Paul Molitor, who had that role in 2002. "D.C., Torii, politics — it's all pushed together."

The U.S. team will also have LaTroy Hawkins as pitching coach and Steve Singleton as hitting coach. Hunter and Hawkins currently work for the Twins under the titles of special assistants to the general manager. Singleton is in Fort Myers, Fla.

Thorpe, of Melbourne, Australia, will be managed by another former Twin, David Ortiz, on the World team.

For the All-Star Game on July 17, if Molitor were to lobby American League manager A.J. Hinch, "I would express the guys that I feel deserve strong consideration, particularly (Eddie) Rosario, (Eduardo) Escobar and (Jose) Berrios. I think all, in some ways, you can make pretty good arguments for them. Unfortunately, given where we are (at 36-48 before Friday's game), I don't know how many people we'll have a chance to send in that direction for that game."

Molitor 'proud' of Sano

Molitor said Miguel Sano has been receptive to the adjustments the club wants to see him make during his stint in Fort Myers.

"Everything continues to be encouraging," Molitor said on Friday. "The goals that we are trying to accomplish between him just getting his work in both on and off the field, and he is buying in. I tell him I am proud of him for sticking to it. We have a little ways to go."

Meanwhile, for Byron Buxton's work at Class AAA Rochester, "it's better," Molitor added. "It still needs to progress a little further. We are monitoring it every day. Like we talked about with him earlier, he is still tweaking a little bit here and there, trying to find the right comfort level of giving himself the best chance."

Santana velocity coming back

Team reports out of Fort Myers are that rehabbing starter Ervin Santana's velocity is returning, Molitor said.

Santana gave up two earned runs in four innings for the Miracle on Thursday.

"He gave up a semi-bloop single that was followed by a first-pitch home run," Molitor said. "Those were his blemishes. His slider was a little inconsistent, but he had some really good ones. The change, they said, had some really good movement underneath the fastball."

Santana's next start will be for Class AA Chattanooga on Tuesday, with Class AAA Rochester on their all-star break.

Motter optioned

Utility player Taylor Motter was activated from the seven-day disabled list Friday and optioned to Class AAA Rochester. After seven hitless games for the Twins, he was sidelined by concussion-like symptoms on June 29.

"I'm glad he's doing better," Molitor said. "We all know the collision in Chicago was violent. He recovered well, and it's one of those things where he hasn't played in a week. We thought it would be good to get him down there and back to playing and see. ... He is ready to get back to work."

Briefly

Ehire Adrianza, who's on the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring injury, is eligible to come off on Thursday, something Molitor expected Friday.