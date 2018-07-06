“We got up right away and stayed after them,” Woodpeckers head coach Paul Fenner said. “It was close the whole game, but we never let them get really back into it and we scored a couple late to get some insurance. I was glad (we) didn’t flatten out and let them in the game.”

Isaiah Biehn scored both of Bemidji’s first two runs. He doubled to lead off the bottom of the first and reached on an error to lead off the third. Steven Peterson knocked him in both times, first with a sacrifice fly and then with a groundout to second base.

In the fourth, though, was when Bemidji (13-7) was able to get to EGF pitcher Logan Spencer and the opposing defense to post a crooked number.

“I think he was getting a little tired, so he was leaving some more things around belly high,” said Fenner of the EGF starter. “He wasn’t hitting his spots as well, and I think they had a couple errors that inning, which definitely helped.”

The control issues led to two walks, two errors, and a big two-RBI double from Colby Carlson, which scored three runs due to another EGF error. Carlson was stranded on third, but the Woodpeckers had already secured a 6-2 lead.

Because he allowed two runs in the third and narrowly escaped a jam in the fourth, Carlson, Bemidji’s starting pitcher, was replaced by Colt Uhlenhopp after he walked two batters to open the top of the fifth.

“It wasn’t bad, he threw well,” Fenner said on Carson’s performance. “He was just aiming a little bit – aiming at the catcher instead of just trusting himself and throwing. He threw decent, just got some long counts and I got him out of there early.”

EGF scraped one run across with a single and a sac fly, but Uhlenhopp forced another fly out and picked up a strikeout to end the inning with limited damage.

From there, he cruised to the finish, allowing one more run in the top of the sixth which Bemidji matched in the bottom half when Alec Meland singled in Brandon Lussier.

All around, seven runs on six hits while recording just one error in the field is a solid game, according to Fenner.

“I think we’re starting to play better than we were earlier in the year, so that’s definitely what you want to do when you’re getting close to playoffs here,” he said.

In game two, Bemidji kept the bats going with six runs on five hits, once again using a four-run inning to edge the opposition, this time by a 6-5 score.

Reid Colley earned the win on the mound with five runs allowed over six innings while striking out three. J.D. Kondos then picked up the save in the seventh despite allowing a walk and two singles.

The Woodpeckers wrap up their regular season Wednesday, July 11, with a 4 p.m. doubleheader at Knute Nelson Ballpark in Alexandria as they take on Alex Black before district playoffs start Monday, July 16.

“It’ll be nice playing a good team like that the last game before playoffs to get (us) ready for it,” Fenner said.

Bemidji 7, East Grand Forks 4

EGF 002 011 0 -- 4-6-6

BEM 101 401 X -- 7-6-1

Bemidji 6, East Grand Forks 5

EGF 201 110 0 -- 5-7-2

BEM 014 010 X -- 6-7-5