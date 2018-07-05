Taking care of business: Twins sign top pick Larnach

They were watching TV as the Twins' first-round draft pick, Trevor Larnach, stepped to the plate for Oregon State against Arkansas in Game 2 of the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

"Twenty seconds before he hit the home run, I'm like, 'If he hits a home run here to give them the lead, we can wait another day (for Game 3).' Right on cue, he hit it," Johnson, the Twins director of scouting, recalled Thursday, July 5, at Target Field. "That was the first time I celebrated in a Cheesecake Factory. That was pretty cool. That was a fun moment to watch."

The celebration continued Thursday as the Twins announced the signing of their new slugging outfielder a day before the deadline to lock in draft picks. The slot value for Larnach's deal was $3.12 million, but he signed for $2.55 million, according to multiple reports.

Larnach toured Target Field with his parents, Jeannine and Adam Larnach, on Thursday. He watched batting practice and leaned against the railing on the Twins' home dugout, but was itching to get started.

"It's wonderful to be here, but it's kind of like a tease to me," he said. "I want to do everything I can to be up here and start playing for this team."

Larnach will go home to Pleasant Hill, Calif., for a few days, then to the Twins' facility in Fort Myers, Fla., and will report to the Twins' rookie league team in Elizabethton, Tenn.

"Never even heard of it, man, but I'm excited to go," Larnach said. "It's going to be an interesting experience. I've heard different things about it, but it'll be fun. So I can't wait for that."

Johnson said "E-Town" is the destination for most players because it's viewed as a "right of passage."

"It's a good place to start to get perspective on the pro life," Johnson said. "Not many fans, not the greatest facilities. But as you go, things get better and improve. I think it's that way by design. Like, nobody has a great A-ball facility vs. Double-A, Triple-A because you don't want guys getting comfortable there."

The 21-year-old outfielder from Oregon State was selected with the 20th pick in the first-year player draft on June 4, but his signing was delayed until after the Beavers the wrapped up the College World Series title on June 28.

Johnson said the Twins were thankful Larnach's price tag didn't go up after the national title.

"You always worry when those guys go to the World Series, and it can go one way or the other, but we're just happy he's healthy and in one piece," Johnson said. "With a national title under his belt, that's cool. We'll take it. It was worth the wait."

Larnach said there was some relief to having the draft conclude before the collegiate postseason heated up.

"It's there the whole season," he said. "You've got scouts at every single practice there, every single game, and they're asking you questions. You see them in the stands. You can't really get away from it, because it's all over social media and that stuff, so it's all part of it. But once I got drafted, it was a wonderful experience that I shared with my family, and getting drafted by the Twins, it's a special honor."

Larnach, who is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, completed his junior season with a .326 batting average 17 home runs and 65 RBIs in 58 games, including defeating the Gophers in a NCAA Super Regional.

"Nice to meet him," said Twins manager and Gopher alum Paul Molitor. " I'd heard a lot of good things, and he backed it up. He's an impressive guy to talk to, very humble. Excited to talk about the Twins organization. We talked about his experience against the Gophers and John Anderson. Obviously congratulated him not only on becoming a Twin but winning a national championship."

Larnach, who was selected by San Diego in the 40th round of the 2015 draft but didn't sign, turned it on during in the postseason when he hit that memorable home run, batted .417 and totaled nine RBIs and 10 runs in eight games.

"Going into the year, he wasn't a first-rounder, per se," Johnson said. "He took a big leap this year, obviously with the power. The offense is the thing we're most excited about with his overall game. He's gonna be a fine right fielder, we hope. But really it's about — I mean, the guy can drive the ball out of any part of any ballpark. ... From all of the looks that we got, he can hit the ball out of any part of the park, and that's the part that's exciting."